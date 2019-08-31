Newark man fled police, killed off-duty cop in crash — homicide charges

NEWARK — A 24-year-old city man has been charged with killing an off-duty cop after crashing into him during a high-speed pursuit from police.

Dashawn Walton is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide charges in the death of Omar Martin, 49.

Martin, who served more than a decade as a corrections police officer at Northern State Prison, was not involved in the Aug. 24 chase of Walton. The law enforcement officer was in his Ford Mustang near the intersection of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue in the Weequahic section when Martin's Nissan Altima struck the Mustang and shoved it into a utility pole.

Crash in Newark that began with police pursuit in Hillside (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Martin was trapped in the Mustang and died at the scene.

The chase began about 2:30 a.m. in neighboring Hillside after township police tried to pull over Walton who instead sped away, going the wrong way up Aldine, police said.

Walton also faces charges of second-degree eluding and third-degree causing a fatal accident while unlicensed.

Two other passengers were in Walton's car but prosecutors did not announce what charges they face.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.