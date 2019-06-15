Newark Airport grounds all flights in Saturday afternoon emergency

NEWARK — Extensive delays are expected in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport later on Saturday after the airport grounded all flights because of an emergency.

The airport made the announcement stopping all arrivals and departures about 1:30 p.m. after an airplane skidded off a runway.

An hour later, the airport said that all passengers aboard that plane had safely gotten off and that the airport was working on resuming flights.

The airport did not provide an estimate of when flights would resume.

Travelers should check their flight status online.

