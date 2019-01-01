New Year’s deaths: Woman run over on 676, man crashes on Parkway

TRENTON — The new year began with at least two fatalities on New Jersey roads.

A woman who got out of her Toyota Camry, which was parked on the right shoulder of Route 676 in Camden, was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox around 1:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a spokesman for the State Police.

Peele did not know Tuesday morning why the woman was out of the car. The woman driving the Equinox and her three passengers remained at the scene. The identities of both women were not disclosed by Peele.

Several hours later on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, a 21-year-old Paramus resident was killed after crashing his car.

Alexander Sebahie drove his Nissan Altima off the northbound lanes near Exit 69 about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Peele.

Peele said Sebahie was alone and no other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sebahie was a wrestler for Paramus High School from 2012-2016, according to NorthJersey.com , and qualified for the state tournament four times. He went on to wrestle for Rider University.

“Although Alex is not currently attending Rider, as a former student athlete he will always be a part of our university family. We extend our sincerest condolences to Alex’s family, and will keep them close in our thoughts during this tragic time," Rider spokeswoman Kristine Brown said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help his family with expenses.

Victor Lugo's funeral (The Lakewood Scoop)

It was the second fatal crash on the Parkway in the past month. Four young men were killed when their car struck the back of a tanker truck on the southbound Parkway in Toms River early Wednesday morning.

Driver Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood, Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordeñana, 23, all of Lakewood, died in the crash. Lugo, a Lakewood Department of Public Works employee who hoped to become a police officer like his stepfather, was laid to rest on Monday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ