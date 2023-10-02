New Whole Foods is preparing to open in New Jersey

Whole Foods shoppers are known for their sometimes fanatical devotion to the store, which is why news of a new one opening fills people with anticipation.

There has been a lot of that anticipation for the new Jersey City store, which has been in the works for quite a while, with plans to open last year going by the wayside. But, now, there are signs that the opening should take place before the end of this year, maybe next month.

We know where the new store is going: on the corner of Washington and Columbus (known as Harborside 4A). According to Jersey City Upfront: Harborside 4A is a 10-story building with a parking garage that spans seven stories. Whole Foods Jersey City will take up roughly 47,542 square feet of space from the complex, including the spaces formerly occupied by HopsScotch and Five Guys.

There are also reports that Whole Foods will be putting its Northeast Headquarters in the building, as well.

But why the optimism that it will open in November? A company called Newmark has taken over leasing the office space in the building, and in a real estate brochure, notes a “November 2023” opening for Whole Foods.

Job postings for the new store have been up for several months and passersby have noticed the interior looks nearly finished.

It will be the second Whole Foods in Hudson County, with one already in Weehawken. There are 23 in the state overall.

Stay tuned for further developments.

