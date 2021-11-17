New ‘Rage Room’ opening in Howell, NJ

Has the pandemic, or life in general, got you frustrated? Do you feel like breaking things, but know that you’ll get in trouble or have to replace the items? Well, now there’s another place to unleash your inner rage with the opening of Smashin City in Howell. There is already one location in Toms River.

Several rage rooms have opened in New Jersey lately, with places like RageRoom in Pompton Lakes and Primitive Rage Room in Glassboro among others.

The new Smashin City facility describes itself thusly: The Rage Room is a facility where you can collect your thoughts, project your hatred, rage onto the breakable items, and unleash an unrelenting wave of destruction! Or just have some fun with your friends breaking stuff with an extreme activity.

And, as they point out, it’s cheaper than therapy.

So, what do you get to break? Well, it depends on how much you spend; for one person, there’s the “Mood swings” package ($42.99) which lets you break 12 glass or dishware products, 1 small electronic item, and one medium item. Upgrade to the “Temper tantrum” level for two people and smash 10 small glassware items, 5 medium dishware items, 1 large dishware, and 1 medium electronic.

There are packages for larger groups, as well as date night couple’s deals.

If there is an item in your life that maybe reminds you of someone you’d rather forget, there’s a BYOB option: bring your own breakable. You still have to buy one of the packages, but it gives you the satisfaction of destroying an unpleasant memory.

The new Howell location is at 4314 Rte. 9.

