NJ aquarium needs your help as it welcomes a triple surprise

🔴 A Camden aquarium has welcomed three babies to its family

🔵Two have been named but one has not

🔴The aquarium will hold a contest to name the third feathered friend

CAMDEN — Triple baby boom alert at a beloved New Jersey aquarium.

Three new little blue penguins were born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden in the past month—two girls, and a third, whose gender and name have not been revealed.

That’s where you, the public can help. A contest will soon be held on social media to name the last one, but details of the contest have not yet been revealed.

Little blue penguins, which hail from the coasts of Australia and New Zealand, get their name from their plumage of slate-blue feathers and stature as the smallest penguin species, the aquarium explained in a Facebook post.

Bananas Foster (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) Bananas Foster (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) loading...

One female named Bananas Foster was hatched on January 26 to parents Chip and Truffle. She had a rough time from the get-go, after surviving a parenting issue. It turns out these first-time penguin parents neglected to sit on and incubate their egg, a necessary step to keeping a baby chick alive until it hatches, according to a statement from Adventure Aquarium.

However, the Aquarium curator Nikki Grandinetti told the Cherry Hill Courier Post that Bananas Foster’s egg was placed in an incubator. A biologist then taught the baby girl how to fish and other skills.

Kiwi (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) Kiwi (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) loading...

The second female, Kiwi hatched on February 6 to parents, Sheila and Spud. She reportedly has five siblings.

The last penguin chick was just born on February 12 to parents Maremma and Bloke. However, the chick’s name and sex have not yet been determined.

Mystery penguin chick (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) Mystery penguin chick (Adventure Aquarium Facebook) loading...

“These chicks are a welcome addition to the Aquarium family and important ambassadors to their species,” according to their Facebook page.

Adventure Aquarium now has 21 little blue penguins in its colony including the eight chicks hatched over the past three seasons, Grandinetti told the Courier Post.

Visitors can’t see Bananas Foster, Kiwi, and the mystery chick yet. NJ.com reports that the trio will remain enclosed until they are two months old. But when they are out on display, they will be in the howdy pen on Little Blue Beach.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom