New noodle restaurant is coming to New Jersey

Kanji Noodle Bar is planning a Grand Opening celebration at 1326 Centennial Ave. in the Piscataway Town Center in Piscataway New Jersey on Thursday, December 8th at 4 p.m.

The company is hoping to feed more than 100 first responders and hospital workers during the festivities.

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

The 2,800 square-foot restaurant features 120 seats, and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

We’re hoping to feed more than 100 first responders and hospital workers from the Piscataway community during our Grand Opening celebration to give back to them after the more than two brutal years that they’ve been taking care of us during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said VP Beau Stickley. “Kanji Noodle Bar features authentic ramen noodles, and we take great pride in serving the finest and freshest ramen in the area. In addition to noodles, we offer a full range of traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine.

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

Interested first responders simply need to register here to attend.

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

The menu will feature 12 different types of ramen, including Tan Tan; Premium Miso; Supreme Tonkotsu; Shoyu; Shio; Ichiraku; Hiyashi Chuka; Vegetable Yassai; and more.

Customers can choose between wavy and straight noodles, as well as toppings including pork belly, pork loin, chashu, and chicken.

Appetizers include edamame, seaweed salad, shishito peppers, gyoza, karaage chicken, Kanji wings, rock shrimp, seafood fries, Japanese seafood pancake, and Takoyaki, and there are also bao buns filled with either pork belly, chashu, and chicken.

Donburi (simple Japanese rice bowls) are on the menu, as are several options of yakisoba (Japanese stir fry noodles).

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

Prices range from $4.95 to $10.95 for appetizers, and $14.95 to $19.95 for ramen compositions.

Learn more about Kanji Ramen by visiting its website.

Kanji Noodle Bar Kanji Noodle Bar loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.