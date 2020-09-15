New NJ Transit app feature tells you how crowded your commute is

New Jersey transit has just announced the launch of a very exciting feature on his app. It’s called, “How Full is your Ride” and it provides information that you would never be able to find out before. It lets you know BEFORE you ride how packed or how empty your train or bus will be.

I absolutely love this idea and as a former NJ Transit train commuter, I think there are so many reasons this information would be very helpful to have, especially for daily commutes.

Data is collected on board by automated passenger counting technology and then inputed into the system and shows up on the app in a color-code: green, yellow and red color-coded icons to indicate light, medium, or heavy ridership conditions.

Whether it’s for avoiding crowds due to the coronavirus or just because you don’t want to sit with a guy falling asleep on your shoulder, it would be great to know just how crowded your commute by train or bus will be before you get on. Now granted, sometimes you’re not going to have a choice. If you have to be at the office at a certain time then you’ll have to get on that train right then now matter how packed it is. But still, the information could come in very handy.

All of this information will be available on the NJ transit mobile app. If you already have the app, you’ll need to update it to be able to access this new feature. But it really is a great way to plan your commute in the morning and will bring New Jersey transit into the 21st century.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.