New Jersey has often been a showpiece for filmmakers for movies and TV with its landscape, diverse scenery and it’s character-rich locations.

And just about everybody in Jersey can name something that was shot in or around their town.

So it’s exciting to hear that a new independent film (reportedly featuring some former Sopranos stars) is being shot in and around the legendary Vic‘s restaurant and pizzeria in Bradley Beach.

Having summered in Bradley Beach throughout my whole childhood, I can tell you that Vic’s is the quintessential old time Italian restaurant.

Sort of frozen in history, it’s ambience is very much “The Godfather” stuck in the 50s and 60s with it’s vinyl booths and chairs and wood paneled dining rooms.

But it’s food is always spot on. And that’s why people flock from all over the tri-state area to enjoy Vic's famous pizza and pasta. Its pizza is known to be often imitated but never duplicated.

According to Vic’s Instagram feed and numerous loyalists on nextdoor.com, a small independent production company has descended upon Bradley Beach’s favorite eatery to shoot a new film using Vic’s interior and exterior. They will continue to shoot at locations throughout Asbury Park, Bradley Beach and the immediate area.

According to Vic's Instagram page, the movie, "Jersey Bred" is a “modern-day mafia film“ and, judging from some of the photos, the sets and the casting look impeccable.

The website of the production company, which is called jersey bred productions, jerseybred.com, says that the film is about “A Computer Savvy Mob Prince, Big Vincent who's been reorganizing organized crime gets challenged for the top spot by his hot tempered, former childhood best friend, Anthony."

We can never get enough of mob movies here in New Jersey and I’m excited to see the finished product, featuring so many of the Jersey Shore landmarks I grew up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

