New Levi’s commercial features Beyonce at legendary NJ diner

If you’ve seen the latest ad for Levi’s jeans, you may have noticed something familiar.

No, not Queen B, Beyonce, I’m talking about the recently closed Bendix Diner.

’ This ain’t Texas,’ it’s New Jersey.

Located in Hasbrouck Heights, the diner formerly known as Bendix was the shooting location for the commercial starring "Cowboy Carter" artist, Bey.

On the album "Cowboy Carter," Beyonce has a song titled "Levii’s Jeans" (featuring Post Malone), which is featured in her ads with the jeans brand.

No, that wasn’t a typo, the second I in Levii’s is a reference to Cowboy Carter being Act II in Bey’s album trilogy.

Bendix Diner

The family-owned diner, located between the north and southbound lanes of Route 17, opened in 1947 but closed earlier this year due to fire and health code violations.

This isn’t the first time the Bendix Diner was ready for its close-up, it’s been featured in various films, commercials, and TV shows.

Movie filmed at

The restaurant has also appeared in movies like "Diner," "Jersey Girl," "The Many Saints of Newark," and "Boys on the Side."

You may also recognize it from Jerry Seinfeld’s "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and a Toyota commercial with "Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

The iconic diner is on sale for $2.5 million.

If you happen to see this jeans commercial, just know that there’s some Jersey pride attached to it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

