New Jersey’s The Gaslight Anthem announces new album and tour dates
Gaslight Anthem fans, rejoice! The New Jersey rockers made a huge announcement Friday afternoon on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The band’s lead vocalist, Brian Fallon, wrote that the band is not only reuniting after a seven-year hiatus, but they are releasing new music, and will soon be announcing tour dates.
The album, once finished, will be the band’s sixth studio album.
The band had been hinting at some sort of announcement the past few days via cryptic Instagram posts consisting of a projector showing photos of the band.
Some fans speculated that the big announcement would be a 10-year anniversary tour of their album Handwritten, I’d argue this is much better.
The Gaslight Anthem was formed in 2006 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It consists of members Brian Fallon, Alex Rosamilia, Alex Levine, and Benny Horowitz. They are described as "Heartland rock" and you definitely get a Springsteen vibe from their music.
Listeners of New Jersey 101.5 may recognize their song "Howl," which is used as the intro song for the Deminski and Doyle show.
