New Jersey’s radical move to extremism (Opinion)

Abortion is not a subject that comes up often on the morning show. People tend to dig in on their opinions and it's nearly impossible to change minds, at least politically.

As we approach the next few election cycles I get asked the question often about how will the issue be handled as Republicans are pushing and likely to retake the state senate and the governor's office in 2025.

The truth is that despite the fact that most people will answer that they are politically "pro-choice", with 61% claiming that in a recent poll, an overwhelming number believe in some restrictions. Only 19% of the population favors abortion to be legal in all cases up to birth, as is the situation in New Jersey.

The answer is that New Jersey would be well served to have some moderation enter the discussion. Instead, we have a governor positioning himself to be endeared by the radical Left for his potential run for president.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

In his latest move, he is calling for millions in taxpayer money to fund training for additional abortion providers. This comes after the Democratic majority and the governor codified abortion in the Garden State for any reason at any stage of pregnancy right up to birth.

The governor is also pushing to make sure insurance companies in New Jersey are required to cover abortion costs, making New Jersey only the 8th state in the nation to go to that extreme.

There are strong voices pushing back on this radical push that defies logic and flies in the face of most people. The GOP leaders in the State Senate and the Assembly pushed back attacking the reckless nature of spending taxpayer dollars to recruit and train abortion providers who are not doctors.

Senator Steve Oroho had this to say:

Governor Murphy wants to use taxpayer dollars to push extreme policies that fund abortion without limits right up until the moment of birth,” said Oroho (R-24). “Now he’s spending millions to set up non-doctors to be abortion providers. There are better ways to help women than to put their health in jeopardy by paying for them to get medically invasive abortions by people without full medical training. - Sen. Steve Oroho (R-24)

My friend and executive director of New Jersey Right To Life Marie Tasy joined me on air to discuss the extreme measures being pushed by the radical Left currently in charge in Trenton.

Since I am always in favor of proposing solutions instead of just calling out the negative, I fully support the move by my friend Congressman Chris Smith to limit abortions to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Given that most pro-choice voters favor limits on late-term abortions, this should be the compromise that will end the debate for most people.

Unfortunately, the radicals in the Democratic Party are so focused on their own power and ambition that they will go to extreme lengths regardless of what you think. Remind them of that in 2023 and elect a new majority in both houses. Then we'll talk about solutions in 2025.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

