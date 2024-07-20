She had big hits with "It’s My Party," "You Don’t Own Me" and "Judy’s Turn to Cry." She charted on the Billboard charts with "Sunshine Lollipops and Rainbows," "That’s the Way Boys Are," and "She’s a Fool."

Lesley Gore was an icon in the music business, and she was incredibly quiet and humble about her stardom and fan adoration. She was discovered at the youthful age of 16 as a junior in high school by the prolific composer Quincy Jones who guided her to stardom with her first hit It’s My Party.

Hailing from Tenafly, New Jersey Lesley was catapulted into the spotlight and genuinely taken back by her own success. For two weeks her hits were number two on the charts, hiding behind the Beatles "I want to Hold Your Hand."

She was an accomplished composer and with her brother Michael was nominated for an Academy Award for two best songs from the movie Out Here on My Own. Her brother Michael ended up winning the Oscar for Best Song.

Gore was instrumental in bringing the LGBTQ+ community to the forefront by hosting the PBS series In Her Life. In a 2005 interview she came out as a lesbian and talked about her 20+ year relationship with her partner Lois Season, a famed jewelry designer. She received little pushback and continued working as a writer, performer, and composer.

In 2015 while working on a play and a memoir of her life she passed away from lung cancer at the early age of 68.

I had the pleasure of working with Lesley at a few New Jersey venues and a memorable time at Madison Square Garden. While in the wings at the Garden we had a fun, memorable discussion on music, New Jersey, and radio. I found her to be down to earth and extremely humbled by her success. She was a pleasure to be around.

Congratulations to Lesley Gore, I wish you were here to enjoy the New Jersey Hall of Fame recognition.

