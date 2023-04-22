New Jersey’s most incredible Italian food is served here

It's definitely one of my favorite types of food, "Italian" food. Maybe the most popular style of food in the world?

According to an article by Eat This, Not That!, "Italian food is the most popular restaurant cuisine across the world's top 50 most visited cities. For a country roughly the size of California, the cuisine of Italy embraces lots of different flavors and techniques."

I love all types of Italian food. In fact, I do not think I've ever had an Italian dish I didn't like. It's just a style of food that I find very tasty. My wife is very good at cooking "Italian" so for me it's always something we can enjoy homemade and fresh at home. She has cooked many Italian dishes from scratch and yes they are delicious.

According to a recent article from Lovefood, "This restaurant is named after owner Mark Pascal’s grandmother, who came to the U.S. from Naples. The menu is based on her recipes and customers love the cozy atmosphere as well as the garlic bread; spinach and mushroom ravioli, and fried calamari with sweet and spicy marinara."

Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick is their pick for Jersey. Have you ever dined there? Give us your review. Maybe it's "Italian" tonight for you and your family, where is your personal favorite Italian restaurant? Give us your recommendations.

