Hit TV series film location open to the public in Holmdel, NJ

Filming is currently underway this April for "Severance," the hit series on Apple TV+. And as you might've guessed, some of the filmings take place right here in New Jersey.

"Severance" is a fascinating series that has propelled in popularity ever since the debut of Season 1. According to tv.apple.com, the series follows "a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives."

And there are some big names associated with the series. As per tvguide.com, "Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Dichen Lachman, will return for Season 2, along with new cast members Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, John Noble, Robby Benson, and Stefano Carannante."

But what you may not have known is while filming us underway, you might be fortunate to catch some of the action. Just be sure to stay clear of any of the crew members as they do their magic.

ACTION! This historic building in Holmdel, NJ, used to film popular TV special It's open to the public year-round, even when film crews are in town.

Bell Works Water Tower Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Severance is currently filming at Bell Works during the month of April 2023 but is expected to wrap up soon. That means if you want to try your luck to see any of the action, you'll have to visit soon.

Once the crews leave town, Bell Works will return to what it was before with open stores and a bar to have a few drinks at. Also returning will be the live entertainment hosted at Bar Bella.

Click here to learn more about Bell Works in Holmdel, including all the special activities hosted at the facility.