New Jersey’s first Amazon Fresh store should be open this summer

New Jersey’s grocery store wars have seen a lot of jockeying for position over the past couple of years, with Aldi and Lidl both making major expansions, challenging more established chains like Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, Acme, Pathmark and Trader Joe’s.

Now, retailing behemoth Amazon is ready to join the fray, with its version of the grocery store, Amazon Fresh. According to NorthJersey.com, there is a sign on the window of the planned location in Paramus that indicates the store will be opening this summer.

Amazon has not confirmed opening dates for any of its planned New Jersey locations which, in addition to Paramus, include Woodland Park, Holmdel and Eatontown.

There are currently 25 Amazon Fresh locations nationally; one of their distinguishing characteristics is the use of their proprietary “Dash cart” which allows customers to load their items into the cart which automatically scans each item. Your on-file credit card or Amazon account is then charged without ever having to go through a checkout line.

The stores also have Alexa kiosks to help customers navigate the supermarket. You can also pick up and return other Amazon purchases.

Their website describes the store like this:

Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in store or online. We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all and FREE, same-day delivery for Prime members.

Amazon also owns Whole Foods, which has been expanding, as well.

