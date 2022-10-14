New Jersey’s favorite fall movies

You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?

We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall movie” and, if so, what is an example. The listeners came up with quite a few movies that they felt represented autumn.

Here are a few:

1.) Rudy- Nothing says “fall” like football, right?

2.) Good Will Hunting – Matt Damon gets direction in life from Robin Williams set, of course, in the fall

3.) Cider House Rules – Tobey Maguire picking apples. ‘nuff said

4.) ET – the extraterrestrial goes trick or treating

5.) The Explorers – never saw it, but the caller assured me that it was set in autumn

6.) Animal House – double secret probation in the fall semester

7.) Back to the Future – Marty McFly goes back to Nov. 5, 1955

8.) Remember the Titans – another football movie (and much better than Rudy, imho)

This list just scratches the surface, however; other films suggested (that didn’t make it on the air) include “Grumpy Old Men” (which I think of as a winter movie- there is ice fishing, after all), “The Trouble with Harry”, an Alfred Hitchcock flick from 1955 that I have never seen or heard of), “On Golden Pond,” -Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda in the fall, and “Weird Science” where two nerds create the perfect woman…I guess it takes place in the fall.

Of course, this is just a partial list, I’m sure you can think of more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

