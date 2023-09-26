New Jersey’s ‘Cake Boss’ is coming back to TV

Buddy Valastro, the world-famous “Cake Boss”, is making his return to television.

Valastro rose to prominence in 2009 on the TLC reality show, “Cake Boss” which centered on Valastro’s Hoboken bakery, Carlo’s. Buddy took over Carlo’s at age 17 when his father passed.

He had a couple of spinoff series as well as frequent appearances on the Food Network, and now he has two new series on A&E. They both debut in November.

According to a release:

Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, November 11 at 9pm ET/PT, "Legends of the Fork" follows Buddy as he travels the country in search of the most renowned dishes and restaurants to uncover the "secret sauce" to their success. Immediately following at 10pm ET/PT, "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty" highlights Buddy and his family as they bring the Carlo's Bake Shop empire to new levels--expanding the business into new areas while still baking the most innovative and creative cakes around.

Valastro says,

Viewers are going to love 'Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty' featuring the whole Valastro family, just a little older and maybe a little more grown-up (maybe!). And I hope people enjoy all the great culinary stories I showcase on 'Legends of the Fork' while traveling throughout the country looking for the most iconic food and flavors.

Valastro’s baking career almost came to an end in 2020 when his hand was mangled in a pin-setter in his home’s bowling alley. After several surgeries, he is back to work.

The Cake Boss also has vending machines at several rest stops in New Jersey that dispense cake.

