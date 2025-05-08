I was thrilled to read my colleague, Dan Alexander’s, article on the return of Wildwood’s Tram Cars this summer.

Despite recent controversies (you can read about the whole ordeal in Dan’s article here, they will be back for their 77th season to scold you to get out of the way of the tram car.

Reading about the iconic boardwalk staple returning brought me back to the many summers spent on New Jersey beaches and boardwalks.

Sure, we discuss specific Jersey summer songs, smells, or foods all the time… but what about sounds?

Certain sounds take you back to nostalgic moments from New Jersey summers. New Jerseyans called into the afternoon show on NJ101.5 to share the most memorable NJ sounds of summer, see if these unlocks a memory for you.

“Watch the Tram Car Please”

Current controversies aside, *NAME* telling you to “WATCH THE TRAM CAR PLEASE” is a legendary Jersey summer sound for anyone who has been to Wildwood in the summer.

Crickets

It’s a classic sign that summer is here: the constant chirping of crickets as the sun sets on a warm June night.

Frogs

Rachel called this one in to the show and it turns out that she I have two very different NJ frog experiences.

While her summer soundtrack is more of the “peeper” tree frogs, which are a little higher in tone, I’m more used to the hearty “BREHP” of a thicker frog.

Yeah, I’m not a scientist. That’s as specific as I can get with the sound I hear come summer.

Ice cream truck

Whether it’s Turkey in the Straw or another tune, even an adult will feel the slightest thrill when they hear the distant sound of an ice cream truck.

If you’re anything like me, when you hear that tune you’ll still have the slightest temptation to run out and get an Italian Ice.

Boardwalk games

Whether it’s bells, whistles, or the sound of children trying to shoot an impossible hoop, boardwalk games are an important part of a New Jersey summer. It doesn’t matter if you win the cheap plushie of a Minion, it matters that you experienced a classic NJ boardwalk afternoon.

I hope you get to enjoy these sounds in the next few months, NJ!

Happy summer!

