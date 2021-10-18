New Jerseyans find hidden gems in fast food joints

Secret menus at restaurants certainly aren't something new. They've been around forever. In fact, I'm sure the first secret menu item probably started when some innovating (or inebriated) worker saw a few different menu items and thought, "Huh. I wonder what this would taste like together?"

New Jersey is not one of the leading states for fast food, since we have so many independent places with amazing food. So that's why these hacks come in so handy for us and our discerning and particular palates.

These secret items can be pretty hard to keep track of, let alone find because, well, they're not on the menu. That's where #HacktheMenu comes in. HacktheMenu.com is a website dedicated to secret menus at fast food joints all across the country.

AP

It even has a breakdown of what items are DIY (do it yourself) items, or ones you can just order at the drive thru.

For example, did you know you can order a chicken quesadilla from Chick-Fil-A? Or what about a grilled ham and cheese from Sonic?

The website also has some interesting (although definitely NOT diet-friendly) DIY sandwiches you can order including a double grilled cheese burger from Five Guys or the Barnyard Burger from Wendy's.

Getty Images

One cool thing about this website is that they break down some information about the menu item, where you can order, what the secret is, how popular the item is, and what you need to say in order to get the item.

Plus, they give you a ballpark price on what you can expect to pay for your monstrosity ... I mean secret menu item.

So, if you're tired of the same-old-same-old from your local fast food joint, you might want to consider checking out #HacktheMenu to try something different.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.