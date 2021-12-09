New Jerseyans can’t get enough of Christmas specials

People in New Jersey are as about as holiday crazy as they come and we can't get enough of those shows or movies that only come on once a year.

Christmas is approaching at a rapid pace and with every day that passes is one less opportunity to get the family in front of the television to watch some of our favorite Christmas specials. With streaming so widespread and services like Netflix, Paramount+ and HBO Max being as popular as they are, there are more outlets than ever to get your Christmas fix.

Below is a schedule of Christmas specials that will be airing in the coming days and weeks. You can see more on Rotten Tomatoes.

Friday, Dec. 10

"Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne," Apple TV+

"How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral," Netflix

"Holiday in Santa Fe," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"A Dickens of a Holiday!," 8 p.m., Hallmark

Saturday, Dec. 11

"Christmas in the Rockies," 7 p.m., UPtv

"Hot Mess Holiday," 7 p.m., Comedy Central

"Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer," 8 p.m., CBS

"Frosty The Snowman," 9 p.m., CBS

"Frosty Returns," 9:30 p.m., CBS

"The Holiday Fix Up," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"A Royal Queens Christmas," 8 p.m., Hallmark

Sunday, Dec. 12

"Getting to the Nutcracker," 8 a.m., Ovation

"Snow Queen," 10 a.m., Ovation

"The Nutcracker by Kader Belarbi," 10 a.m., Ovation

"People Presents: Blending Christmas," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"Sister Swap: Christmas in the City," 8 p.m., Hallmark

"A Chef's Life: Holiday Special," 8 p.m., PBS

"A Christmas Star," 8 p.m., GAC Family

"A Christmas Proposal," 8:30 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT, CBS

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021, 9 p.m., The CW

Monday, Dec. 13

"Maps and Mistletoe," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"Let's Get Merried," 9 p.m., VH1

Tuesday, Dec. 14

"StarBeam Beaming the New Year," Netflix

"Ghosts of Christmas Past," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation," 9 p.m., Fox

"A Christmas Stray," 9 p.m., OWN

Wednesday, Dec. 15

"The Enchanted Christmas Cake, 8 p.m., Lifetime"

"Nature: Santa’s Wild Home," 8 p.m., PBS

"Young Rock Christmas episode," 8 p.m., NBC

"69% Kenan Christmas episode," 8:30 p.m., NBC

"Mr. Mayor Christmas episode," 9 p.m., NBC

Thursday, Dec. 16

"A California Christmas: City Lights," Netflix

"A Naija Christmas," Netflix

"Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas," Peacock

"Kid Correspondent: New Year, New You!,” 9 a.m., YouTube

"Christmas by Chance," 8 p.m., Lifetime"

Friday, Dec. 17

"With Love," Amazon Prime

"My First Miracle," 5 p.m., Ovation and repeats

"Mistletoe in Montana," 8 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Dec. 18

"The 12 Dogs of Christmas," 6 a.m., Ovation

"Toying With The Holidays," 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

"The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls," 8 p.m., Hallmark

Sunday, Dec. 19

"Eve's Christmas," 6 a.m., Ovation

"Christmas Together," 7 p.m., UPtv

"Under the Christmas Tree," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"‘Tis the Season to Be Merry," 8 p.m., Hallmark

"Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas," 8 p.m., PBS

Monday, Dec. 20

"Agatha Raisin Kissing Christmas Goodbye," Acorn TV

"A Berry Royal Christmas," Acorn TV

"Secrets of Christmas: Revealed," Tubi

Christmas Animation Marathon with "Bob’s Burgers" and "American Dad," 4 p.m., TBS

"Candy Cane Candidate," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"Christmas at Belmont," 9 p.m., PBS

"Miracle Across 125th Street," 9 p.m., VH1

Tuesday, Dec. 21

"Grumpy Christmas," Netflix

"The Christmas Ball," 8 p.m., Lifetime

Wednesday, Dec. 22

"The Masked Singer: Christmas Singalong," 8 p.m., Fox

"It Takes a Christmas Village," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"The Price Is Right At Night," 8 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Dec. 23

"Rebuilding a Dream Christmas," 8 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Dec. 24

"Family Matters," Holiday episodes, 6 a.m., TBS

"George Lopez," Holiday episodes, 9:30 a.m., TBS

"Friends" Holiday episodes, 11:30 a.m., TBS

"The Big Bang Theory" Holiday episodes, 5 p.m., TBS

"A Christmas Story," 24-hour marathon, TBS and TNT

"1000 Miles From Christmas," Netflix

"Hot Chocolate Holiday," 8 p.m., Lifetime

"A Holly Dolly Christmas," 8 p.m., CBS

"Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler," 9 p.m., CBS

