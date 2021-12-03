Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that never get old

'Tis the season for Christmas decorations, shopping, baking holiday cookies, listening to Christmas music, and gathering with friends and family. But with all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sometimes you just want to lazy it up on the couch for a night with a warm blanket and some hot chocolate and watch holiday movies.

Watching Christmas movies is a great pastime that can bring you right back to your childhood. One of the best moments I can remember is when my family would have the "A Christmas Story" marathon on TV all Christmas day because Grandma Rose thought it was mandatory to have it on repeat and she would laugh when Flick would get his tongue stuck on the pole EVERY SINGLE TIME.

That was all followed by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" to please Grandma Esther, which was my favorite as well. These memories are all I have now and are cherished this time of year.

So what was your favorite holiday movie growing up? Which movie was a must-watch when you were a kid and still is now? Maybe it’s become a family tradition.

I asked the rest of the New Jersey 101.5 morning crew what movie brings them back.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.