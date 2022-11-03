New Jersey, when is the right time to put up your Christmas decorations?

I couldn’t believe it, but driving around central Jersey this week (yes, it exists), as soon as Nov. 2, I’ve already seen Christmas decorations on the outside of New Jersey homes.

In addition to that, I’ve already heard/ seen Christmas-themed commercials playing on the radio/ television.

christmas decorations Li Ding loading...

This is ridiculous.

It’s way too early to decorate for Christmas/ Hanukkah/ Kwanza, etc.

I swear I’m not trying to be a Grinch or Scrooge about this, but come on, there are other holidays we should pay attention to before that!

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides bhofack2 loading...

Let’s be honest: Thanksgiving never gets its due and that’s just an unfortunate reality.

Am I the only one who is bothered by this? I’m curious if anyone else feels this way.

Let’s be serious, we’re past Halloween so we’ve exited spooky season and now we’re entering the holiday season. Mariah Carey gave us an eerie video telling us as much:

All I want for Christmas is to forget Mariah's chokehold on the month of December but here we are. But, I digress....

So when is the right time to start decorating for the Holiday season in the Garden State?

Some people say the day after Halloween is appropriate, I’d argue that’s way too early.

Do people really want to look at a decorated, yet slowly decaying, evergreen tree through the month of November?

97770720 Design Pics loading...

November is the time for pumpkin pies, turkeys, and fake autumnal leaf decorations. Let's give them their time in the spotlight, stockings can wait.

So when, in your opinion, is the right time to start decorating for the Holiday season? Let me know if I'm alone in feeling this way in the poll below:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

