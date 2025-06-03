Another article came out from Stacker that says we’ve had a lot of UFO sightings in New Jersey. So many in fact we can rank them by the Top 10 towns where it’s most common.

Now, for the purists, yes, I know the modern-day terminology has changed from Unidentified Flying Object to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAP.

In part, UAP goes beyond just strange objects in the skies and covers all strange activity, object or otherwise. But many experts and insiders are using UAP in place of UFO to get away from the automatic alien life form assumption. But because the vernacular still uses UFO, it’s what I’m using here and it’s what Stacker used in their rankings.

Why would there be so many more sightings of UFOs in certain towns over others? Is there a commonality we need to think about?

Thoughts on this follow but first scroll through this list of the Top 10 New Jersey towns where the most UFOs have been seen.

What links these towns with UFO sightings in NJ?

So is there something we’re missing? Is it completely random or are there certain things towns have in common that could be a reason for heightened activity?

Nuclear activity?

For the longest time, we heard sightings in the United States were common near nuclear facilities. OK. Then why isn’t Lower Alloways Creek Township in Salem County on this list? The Salem Power Plant and the Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station are there.

But yet we have Clifton, Norwood, Atlantic City, Howell, Jackson, Jersey City, Edison, Brick, Newark, and Toms River.

Population?

Clifton has a population of around 90,000, whereas Norwood is only 5,000. Newark is over 300,000 but Howell about 53,000. So it’s not population.

Politics?

These days Democrats feel Republicans will believe anything and Republicans think Democrats are the gullible ones. Well, Atlantic City, Jersey City, and Newark overwhelmingly voted for Harris last year and Toms River, Jackson, and Howell all went Trump. So are we ALL gullible?

Poverty vs. wealth?

Or is income playing a part?

Some used to believe it was lower income people living in perhaps a trailer park that saw more UFOs, but later research showed the opposite was true. The wealthier you were the greater chance you had of seeing something unexplained. That could be because more free time among affluent people has them enjoying outdoor activities more often.

Well, Norwood’s median household income is $164,766 and Atlantic City’s is $36,220.

Race and ethnicity?

Does race have anything to do with it? One town’s white majority is 89% and another is 11%.

Again, not a lot in common. Some of these towns are as urban as it gets, others as suburban as they come. I’m starting to give up on looking for commonality. So maybe have some fun? Do towns that say sprinkles over jimmies see more UFOs?

Clifton, Norwood, Edison, Jersey City and Newark all say sprinkles. Atlantic City says jimmies. The other four say a mix.

The truth is out there ....

In conclusion, we have no way of knowing what these towns have in common that could be making them the most prone to UFO sightings. We might need little grey men to land and explain their choices.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

