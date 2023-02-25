New Jersey turns out to be one of the luckiest states in America

Do you think New Jersey is a lucky state? It turns out that a recent study does its best to answer that question.

There is no question that there are plenty of things around us in the Garden State that makes us feel lucky. We’re always close to the Jersey Shore, where we can enjoy some of the most amazing beaches and boardwalks on the planet.

That definitely makes us feel lucky, even if we don’t have any luck at Whack-A-Mole. And of course, we are the home of Atlantic City.

We also have to consider ourselves very fortunate to live in the diner capital of the world, as well as the pizza and bagel hub of the universe. For that matter, we should throw in the amazing variety of great restaurants we are lucky enough to have.

There was some research done by Far & Wide, and they used things like lottery wins, accidental deaths, and the amount of rainfall to determine which states are the luckiest in the whole country.

Considering those factors, it turns out the Garden State does pretty well. We’re definitely luckier here in New Jersey than you might even think.

The study says that New Jersey residents live in the 8th luckiest state in the nation, and that’s not bad, not bad at all.

For the record, our big lottery wins in the state numbers in the 30s, so keep on grabbing those lottery tickets. You never know! Our average rainfall is pretty high at about 47 inches, but who cares if it’s raining if you’re a big lottery winner, right?

For the record, and in a bit of a surprising revelation, New York was found to be the luckiest state in the nation. I guess we’re also pretty lucky to have such lucky neighbors.

