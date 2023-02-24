Sea Isle City, NJ condo balcony collapses onto floor below

🔴 The 8th floor balcony fell onto the balcony below it at the Spinnaker condo on the Sea Isle City boardwalk

🔴 The collapse happened around 2 p.m., according to Mayor Leonard Desiderio

🔴 It's not known if there are injuries

SEA ISLE CITY — A balcony collapsed on a nine story building Friday afternoon.

Photos show the collapse of a balcony from the 8th floor into the 7th floor of the Spinnaker condominium on the boardwalk in Sea Isle City. A straight boom light tilting at an angle is hanging next to the seventh floor balcony.

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said the collapse happened around 2 p.m. but could not confirm injuries or if anyone was trapped.

The Commodore Club Sea Isle City inside the condo was closed because of the collapse.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

