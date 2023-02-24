Sea Isle City, NJ condo balcony collapses onto floor below
SEA ISLE CITY — A balcony collapsed on a nine story building Friday afternoon.
Photos show the collapse of a balcony from the 8th floor into the 7th floor of the Spinnaker condominium on the boardwalk in Sea Isle City. A straight boom light tilting at an angle is hanging next to the seventh floor balcony.
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said the collapse happened around 2 p.m. but could not confirm injuries or if anyone was trapped.
The Commodore Club Sea Isle City inside the condo was closed because of the collapse.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
