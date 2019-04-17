New Jersey Transit bus driver turns hero

A New Jersey Transit bus driver in Hasbrouck Heights was driving his route when he saw the car in front of him strike a pedestrian in the road; the driver, Ruben Valley, who happens to be a former EMT, stopped his bus and got off to give the woman comfort. While another passerby stayed with the woman, Ruben got cones from his bus, placed them around the woman, and directed traffic until the police arrived. After the police told him he could go, Ruben finished his route! Now there’s a dedicated employee.

