EAST RUTHERFORD — If you're a "Swifty," don't just "shake it off" when it comes to making travel plans to her upcoming New Jersey concerts.

New Jersey Transit is urging Taylor Swift fans, as well as those planning to attend Ed Sheeran and Morgan Wallen concerts at MetLife Stadium later this month and in June to purchase their round-trip train tickets in advance.

Purchasing tickets in advance will not only save time but also money. Tickets purchased on the train will include a $5 surcharge for each ticket.

The warning comes as Massachusetts commuter rail tickets to Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts May 19 - May 21, have already sold out, leaving fans scrambling to figure out how they’re getting to the venue.

For the Meadowlands shows, NJ Transit will operate rail line service between Secaucus Junction and MetLife Stadium.

Customers can take any NJ Transit train that stops at Secaucus, including from Penn Station New York, and transfer to the Meadowlands Rail Line.

Download NJ Transit’s Mobile App to purchase tickets.

Upcoming MetLife shows:

• May 19, 20: Morgan Wallen

• May 26, 27, 28: Taylor Swift

• June 10, 11: Ed Sheeran

Following each event, there will be limited direct service from Meadowlands Station to Hoboken.

Please check here for complete rail timetables for each event as it gets closer to the concert date.

