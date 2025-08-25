How much is New Jersey into tomatoes? We are among the Top 10 tomato-producing states. We harvested more than 60 million pounds of tomatoes from 2,400 farms in New Jersey in 2023. Yeah, we’re the Garden State for a reason. Outsiders, don’t let exit 13A fool you.

And a Jersey tomato? Most of us born and raised New Jerseyans can’t get enough of them.

I’ve been known to gross out my broadcast partner by eating a Jersey tomato just like an apple. Just biting right in until finished, exploding juice be damned.

If you love the many varieties of tomatoes New Jersey has to offer, then you should know this Wednesday, Aug. 27, there is a tomato tasting event happening from 1 to 7 p.m.

It’s brought to you by Rutgers University, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, and happens at Snyder Research and Extension Farm. This is at 140 Locust Grove Road in Pittstown, New Jersey.

It’s their annual Open House and Tomato Tasting and happens rain or shine.

You can sample over 50 varieties of tomatoes, hop on a wagon tour to explore the farm's research plots, and check out groundbreaking projects underway.

Walk-ins are not allowed. You must register which you can do here.

It’s only $10 for anyone 13 and older, which you can pay by card at the time of registration. Pets are not permitted, and they probably wouldn’t like tomatoes anyway. Only bona fide service dogs are allowed.