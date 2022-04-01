What if NJ officially dropped Pork Roll in favor of Taylor Ham? (Opinion)

It truly is a first for New Jersey. The long debate of what to call this unique Garden State product is now over. From now on, it'll officially be referred to only as Taylor Ham.

In a stunning first, a poll released on April Fool's Day revealed that a whopping 79% of New Jersey citizens prefer the name Taylor Ham over Pork Roll, with only 21% of respondents across the state's counties in favor of the name Pork Roll.

It's a shocking revelation since up until now, Pork Roll has long been considered the preferred term for this fine product. 79% of New Jersyians favor the name Taylor Ham over Pork Roll.

But hold up a minute. Isn't this product technically not ham? Shouldn't it keep the name Pork Roll to represent what it truly is?

Although technically that's correct, it's more about what the citizens prefer.

One New Jersey author put it this way. "If the people of New Jersey want to call it Taylor Ham, who are we to stand in the way?"

This New Jersey citizen agrees. "I mean, didn't Taylor invent it? If it was originally called ham, then we should call it ham. But that's just my two cents." Maybe so, but some New Jersyians disagree.

"It's not ham, it's pork! For god's sake, it even says Pork Roll on the Taylor packaging," said one angry and very disgruntled New Jersey citizen.

They further went on to say that "anyone who's in favor of calling it Taylor Ham is just foolish."

But that brings up a good point. Does product packaging have to change to reflect this?

If we're not going to call it Pork Roll anymore, shouldn't all packaging be changed to reflect the Taylor Ham name?

This New Jersey citizen seems to think so.

"I mean, it's not such a bad idea. It actually represents the history of the product in a more profound way."

This poll, released in early April, was certainly a shocker for the Garden State. For the first time ever, New Jersey has spoken in favor of the Taylor Ham name all over the state.

So does this poll suggest a shift is happening? One expert seems to think so.

"It's a sign of those from the north relocating to other parts of the state. It's really not such a bad thing," according to one expert who lives in Central Jersey.

Another expert, also from Central Jersey, agrees.

"It signifies a blurring of the lines between the north and south Jersey debate. We really are all one, and being able to agree that Talor Ham is the preferred choice is bringing us one step closer to being unified."

But this brings up a good question. How can only 21% across all of New Jersey's counties want the name, Pork Roll?

Will those results match up to those reading this very article right now? Let's find out.

Vote below and let us know where you stand on this.

See those results? Do they accurately reflect the necessity for the state to officially change the name of Pork Roll to Taylor Ham?

If this is hard to believe, then you're right to be skeptical.

Look at the date this article was published. On the first of April, 2022. Yup, if you fell for this, then you are among the fools across the Great Garden State.

Hope you enjoyed this little April fools joke. And to be clear, it's Pork Roll, not Taylor Ham.

