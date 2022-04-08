New Jersey teacher to get National Hall of Fame honor

Imagine being so good at your job that you were enshrined in that profession’s hall of fame. For a Hillsborough teacher, no imagination is necessary: Robert Fenster of Hillsborough High School is going to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

He is one of only five teachers nationally to receive the honor.

He teaches social studies to 10th through 12th graders.

"Mr. Fenster's teaching had such a profound impact on my life that I have mentioned it while testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee," said a former student, Nina Jankowicz.

"I credit his classes and mentorship during my high school years not only with my interest in Political Science and international relations in college, which led me down the career path that took me to the halls of Congress, but also for instilling in me (and my classmates) the importance of being an active citizen. He is not only an excellent educator, but an empowering mentor, emboldening each student – male or female, quiet or outspoken, history buff or not – to truly shine,."

"Bob's accomplishments in the classroom and his work ethic are an inspiration for any teacher who encounters him," said Robert Longo, a teaching colleague, who nominated Fenster. "He is an innovator who is never satisfied with settling for good or decent, always looking to challenge himself and his students. I know of no other teacher more deserving of this honor."

The inductees will be honored at a ceremony by the National Education Association in May in Washington, D.C. The National Teachers Hall of Fame is located in Emporia, KS; it was founded in 1989 by Emporia State University.

