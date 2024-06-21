New Jersey takes a summer vacation, where do we go?

It is summertime here in New Jersey.

School is finally out, and families are taking a deep breath, preparing the family for relaxation, and heading for a nice vacation. Where are the top destinations that New Jerseyans choose to relax, recreate, and enjoy? You may be surprised, I was.

Since the pandemic, people are traveling more, even on non-holidays. Experts are reporting airports and roadways experiencing record-breaking travelers.

Quite frankly, people have put aside the forced cabin fever caused by the pandemic and are hitting the road. In 2023, TSA reported that on average, two million travelers went through TSA security at the airports per day.

This year on a non-holiday weekend an average of over four million travelers per day went through the TSA. Staggering numbers.

InsureMyTrip researchers took a hard look at summer vacation travel and reported that in 2023 their policy holders spent an average of $6,484 on summer vacation travel.

Hold on to your beach chairs, because InsureMyTrip reports that in 2024 the cost for a summer trip for their policy holders nearly doubles to an average of $11,364!

Where is New Jersey headed? Researchers report the top five destinations by New Jerseyans, and they are:

5. Canada

Photo by Scott Webb Photo by Scott Webb loading...

Well, the hope of cool weather and the excitement of Montreal and Toronto are enjoyable destinations.

I have been to both Montreal and Toronto, and they are enjoyable, historic, and pleasant to visit. Canada also has great parks and lakes that make for a great vacation destination. Be forewarned Canada is not cheap, unless you are sharing the woods with a large moose.

4. France

Photo by Anthony DeLanoix Photo by Anthony DeLanoix loading...

France is a slight throwback to the Renaissance with outstanding architect, art, history, and food.

The vineyards are beautiful, the Eiffel Tower amazing and the food is magnifique! The Olympics are there in August and I guarantee that France will be packed.

I have been to France once on pleasure and three times on business, the French do not like large Americans, just sayin!

3. Bahamas

Photo by Fernando Jorge Photo by Fernando Jorge loading...

The swaying of the trees, the crystal blue waters, coconut cocktails and seafood are all abundant in the Bahamas.

The tourist attitude toward the island has changed quite a bit and tourists are more welcome to fuel the island’s economy. It is a wonderful place to go if you are with your significant other. They have kids resorts which can get noisy, so choose your destination wisely.

2. Bermuda

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa Photo by Sandra Seitamaa loading...

Bermuda has tried to regain its popularity that it had in the sixties. Bermuda was once heralded as the place to go, particularly for east coast residents. It fell upon challenging times and has now climbed back

to a legitimate vacation destination enjoyed by visitors from around the world. Bermuda has an incredibly excessive cost of living and as a result passes those financial burdens onto the visitor.

1. Italy

Photo by La So on Unsplash Photo by La So on Unsplash loading...

My favorite of all the five destinations.

Each region has so much to offer. I love the rich history and the artifacts, the bountiful vineyards, the restaurants, and accommodations. I love the differences in the regions of Italy which are reflected in the people, customs, and the cuisine. Plan accordingly and Italy can become one of your best vacation experiences.

Traveling can be extremely expensive. It is good to plan and take the time and money to enjoy these destinations. You deserve it.

Happy trails!

