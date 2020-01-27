NJ woman steps up to help devastated Caribbean Island

My friend Jace Botti, who spent an incredibly successful career as a leader in the Real Estate industry is giving back. She’s a sensible and strong manager who continues to make her home New Jersey.

Every year, I am happy to host her Annual Cancer Benefit at Fiddlers Elbow along with my friends from the Weichert family of companies where I spent a good portion of my professional life. Now she’s written a book with the specific purpose, to help the folks devastated on Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian stalled and crushed the locals living and working on Abaco Island in September 2019. 70 people were killed as a result of the storm, 60 on Abaco Island.

Jace, along with her companion Max, who happens to be a very friendly full of energy Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, are directly helping the Island rebuild with the proceeds from the non-profit Childrens Book called "Maximilian Rescues Abaco".

She joined me on the broadcast Monday morning.

I truly appreciate Jace’s incredible generosity and effort on behalf of people who have suffered so greatly. Jace is one of the best that Jersey has to offer.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: