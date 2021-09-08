Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane (Opinion)

No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally.

But where on earth are they getting these names?

According to geology.com

"The World Meteorological Organization is in charge of assigning names to tropical storms that originate in the Atlantic Ocean and reach a sustained wind speed of 39 miles per hour. Any storm that reaches a sustained wind speed of 74 miles per hour is called a 'hurricane.' When a storm becomes a hurricane, it retains the name that it was given as a tropical storm".

So how do they come up with these names?

"The first tropical storm that attains a sustained wind speed of at least 39 miles per hour in a calendar year is given the name that begins with an 'A' from that year's list. The second storm is given the name that begins with a 'B.' Naming progresses through the year with names assigned in alphabetical order."

Okay, but some of these names aren't exactly striking fear into my heart. That is until they show up and we experience their rage.

What if we gave these hurricanes some "Jersey" names? These are some hysterical ones that came from my Facebook page.

