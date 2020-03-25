Over the last couple of weeks, I've talked to my cousins in Italy, both in the north and south of the country. The novel coronavirus outbreak there started in the north around Milan, but it's spread even to the island of Sicily in the south.

The truth is that Chinese people travel in and out of that country frequently. The two countries have made a deal on building and maintaining infrastructure. Part of that deal was that China would send some of its people to do the work there. With travel so frequent between the countries following this deal, you saw an immediate spread of the disease.

In this video, which comes with subtitles, you can see the utter frustration of some of the public officials and mayors frantically pleading with people to stay home. It's disturbing. Watch here.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​