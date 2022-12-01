New Jersey small businesses have earned our support (Opinion)

This past weekend was Small Business Saturday.

It's been a nationwide effort on behalf of the Small Business Administration to promote small businesses around the country.

Nowhere is that more important and critical than here in New Jersey.

If you own a small business, you know how hard it is just to survive.

Sometimes it feels like you're an enemy of the state, with all of its rules, regulations, taxes, fees, fines and warnings.

Just to open the door and hang up a sign is a monumental task.

So, we wanted to help our small businesses in The Garden State and asked our listeners to shout out small businesses in our listening area.

Here's some of the great local businesses that would be great to support during the holidays or any time of year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

