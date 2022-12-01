New Jersey small businesses have earned our support (Opinion)

(Tim Mossholder via Unsplash)

This past weekend was Small Business Saturday.

It's been a nationwide effort on behalf of the Small Business Administration to promote small businesses around the country.

Nowhere is that more important and critical than here in New Jersey.

If you own a small business, you know how hard it is just to survive.

Sometimes it feels like you're an enemy of the state, with all of its rules, regulations, taxes, fees, fines and warnings.

Just to open the door and hang up a sign is a monumental task.

So, we wanted to help our small businesses in The Garden State and asked our listeners to shout out small businesses in our listening area.

Here's some of the great local businesses that would be great to support during the holidays or any time of year.

Magically Organized - Williamstown




Charisma 7 Antiques - Pompton Lakes




Koko B Boutiques - Manasquan




Nyla's Flowers - Camden. 




Mav's Top Bun - Monmouth County




Jamesburg Hardware & Appliance (since the 1890s) - Jamesburg




Sheets & Bongs Smoke Shop - Manalapan




No Limits Cafe - Red Bank




Princeton Record Exchange - Princeton. 




Aztec Florist - Ewing




Mystic Lobster Roll - Cranford




Primabel Restaurant - Newark




Life Force USA - Neptune City. 




Inspired Designs -Online




Elli's Backyard - Red Bank




Maggie Paige Boutique - Pitman




Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

