New Jersey small businesses have earned our support (Opinion)
This past weekend was Small Business Saturday.
It's been a nationwide effort on behalf of the Small Business Administration to promote small businesses around the country.
Nowhere is that more important and critical than here in New Jersey.
If you own a small business, you know how hard it is just to survive.
Sometimes it feels like you're an enemy of the state, with all of its rules, regulations, taxes, fees, fines and warnings.
Just to open the door and hang up a sign is a monumental task.
So, we wanted to help our small businesses in The Garden State and asked our listeners to shout out small businesses in our listening area.
Here's some of the great local businesses that would be great to support during the holidays or any time of year.
Magically Organized - Williamstown
Charisma 7 Antiques - Pompton Lakes
Koko B Boutiques - Manasquan
Nyla's Flowers - Camden.
Mav's Top Bun - Monmouth County
Jamesburg Hardware & Appliance (since the 1890s) - Jamesburg
Sheets & Bongs Smoke Shop - Manalapan
No Limits Cafe - Red Bank
Princeton Record Exchange - Princeton.
Aztec Florist - Ewing
Mystic Lobster Roll - Cranford
Primabel Restaurant - Newark
Life Force USA - Neptune City.
Inspired Designs -Online
Elli's Backyard - Red Bank
Maggie Paige Boutique - Pitman
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.