New Jersey scores victory before U.S. Supreme Court

New Jersey has had success before the Supreme Court of the United States in the not-too-distant past.

Former Gov. Chris Christie rolled the dice and won legalized sports betting when the SCOTUS ruled in New Jersey’s favor.

Many critics called this a fool’s errand. New Jersey won big and try to imagine New Jersey without sports betting.

Christie is owed a great deal of gratitude for taking the sports betting case to the SCOTUS.

Now, New Jersey has won again.

According to CNBC, New Jersey can now unilaterally withdraw from a compact with New York that has been in effect since 1953.

It’s called the Waterfront Commission Compact and it resulted in a two-member Waterfront Commission that was established to address labor corruption that existed at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey attempted to leave the compact back in 2018, because the dock corruption that had existed was no longer an issue.

A fun fact:

In 1954, Marlon Brando starred in the movie "On the Waterfront.”

It was about the labor crime that the New Jersey - New York commission was established to address.

The movie won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor, and best director.

Another big change as to why New Jersey wants to leave the compact is that as of 2018, 80% of the waterfront work hours take place on the New Jersey side.

Additionally, about the same percentage holds true for the cargo that passes through.

Back in 1953, about 70 percent of the waterfront workers were on the New York side.

New York failed in its attempt to convince the SCOTUS that crime on the docks would be an issue if New Jersey left the compact.

Associate Justice Bret Kavanaugh wrote:

"In sum, background principles of contract law, reinforced here by principles of state sovereignty and the fact that the States did not intend for the Compact to operate forever, indicate that New Jersey may unilaterally withdraw from the Waterfront Commission Compact."

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?