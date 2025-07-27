This is what happens when trees get too close to power lines
🌳JCP&L spends $30 million on vegetation management within its service area
🌳The utility will send a forester to assess a customer concern at no charge
🌳PSE&G and ACE also have vegetation management programs
"Coming out of each substation, our foresters go around every four years on each circuit to trim the trees back. We follow state guidelines and regulations as to how that's done, the distance that they have to be from the power lines," Hoening said.
ALSO READ: 10 rescued from shipwrecked sailboat - 'wild, wild situation'
How to notify your utility
Customers can notify the utility about vegetation on a pole via their website, firstenergycorp.com. It will go to JCP&L's certified foresters, who assess the situation. There is no cost to the customer for an assessment.
"If there's vegetation or brush growing on a pole, we will address it there. We cut it down to the root, give it a gap from the pole. Create separation where it's permissible," Hoenig said.
The foresters can determine if the growth is the responsibility of JCP&L or the customer and can provide a solution. A customer should not try and handle the growth on their own, according to Hoenig. The danger is that fallen lines are still live and pose a threat.
"Our foresters and the companies that we contract with to do this work have special training and certification to be able to work around power lines. They understand the dangers. They understand the clearances that are necessary, and they understand the safe ways to go about getting this work," Hoenig said.
PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric also have vegetation management programs.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
15 common sense flood preparation tips
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow