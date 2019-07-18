New Jersey pizzeria puts missing pets on pizza boxes

A restaurant in Matawan is putting fliers of missing pets on their pizza boxes. Angelo’s Pizza (at the corner of Broad and Route 79) started the practice when a woman whose cat was missing posted on Facebook looking for help.

The owner of Angelo’s, John Sanfratello, told The Patch he was touched by her post and realized he could help by leveraging the hundreds of pizza boxes he sends out into missing pet fliers. The idea picked up steam and customers started asking if their lost pets could be featured; using pictures of lost children on milk cartons is an established practice, and now there are missing-pet-pizza boxes.

Angelo's Pizza, which has been in business since 1974, has also include a flier looking for Ondrea, the missing seeing eye puppy as well as a few other missing pets. Sanfratello says that when someone is holding a pizza box, it has their undivided attention, first so they don’t drop it and then again when they put it on their table at home, making it an ideal spot for a flier. It sounds like a great resource for pet owners to marshall the eyeballs of the local population. There is more info on Angelo’s Pizza’s Facebook page.

More from New Jersey 101.5