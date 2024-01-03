NJ is No. 1 for wrong reason in new moving survey

📦 Way more folks are moving out of New Jersey than in, reports show

📦 Spots in NJ rank among the most moved-from metro areas

📦 Net outmigration is nothing new for NJ

New reports show that New Jersey continues to be hotter than most other states for outbound moves in 2023. Many more people wanted out of New Jersey than in.

In the 47th edition of the National Movers Study by United Van Lines, New Jersey once again tops the list of "most moved from states."

According to the report, more residents moved out of New Jersey than into the state for the sixth consecutive year.

Sixty-five percent of moves in New Jersey were outbound in 2023, and 35% were inbound, United Van Lines finds.

New Jersey was one of fewer than 10 states that had more outbound moves than inbound moves last year, the study suggests. New York and Massachusetts were the only other Northeast states to post an outbound ratio of moves for 2023.

Top "outbound" states in 2023 (United Van Lines)

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. North Dakota

4. New York

5. Michigan

6. California

7. Massachusetts

8. Kansas

Parts of New Jersey with most outbound moves

The Bergen-Passaic and Monmouth-Ocean regions earned spots in the report's list of the metro areas with the highest ratios of outbound moves.

According to a survey that accompanies the United Van Lines study, the top motivations for outbound moves from New Jersey in 2023 include retirement (27%), lifestyle changes (14%), and the cost of living (5%).

In a new report released by U-Haul, New Jersey ranks No. 47 among the states for growth in 2023, based on one-way moves in and out of states. New Jersey ranked at No. 45 for 2022.

The number of one-way customers moving into New Jersey rose by nearly 9% from 2022, while departures rose by more than 10%, according to the U-Haul Growth Index.

