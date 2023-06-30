New Jersey now officially the only state that won’t allow this

We must feel pretty special to be the only state in all 50 states that prohibits free traveling Americans to do something everybody in every state now gets to do.

Yes, it is official. New Jersey is now the only state that will not let you pump your own gas. Oregon passed a law allowing free citizens there to pump their own gas.

Much like the most recent proposals in the New Jersey Legislature that failed to pass here, Oregon gas stations will still have to have 50% of their pumps tended by gas station attendants. Wawa, QuickChek and Royal Farms have lots of bays and pumps available, but many are blocked by orange cones because there aren't enough workers to man them. It wastes time, and fuel. Silly right? Yes it is.

I certainly understand that some people don't want to get out of their cars and pump their own gas. Here in New Jersey, we're just not used to it. Women especially oppose the idea. You've seen the t-shirts saying "Jersey Girls Don't Pump Gas". They wouldn't have to under the latest proposals that failed to even get put up for a vote in our esteemed corrupt Legislature.

It would save time and perhaps some money, but for political reasons, being the labor or fear of political backlash, New Jersey remains stuck in the 1980s when it comes to this very simple, basic thing. I thought we had a "progressive" governor and legislature. How is it then that we haven't "progressed" into the 1990's like the REST OF THE COUNTRY?!

