NJ National Guard makes history with latest promotion
⚫ Happened last week
⚫ Comment from new brigadier general
⚫ Reaction from governor
History was made at last week’s promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville.
Col. Yvonne L. Mays, the adjutant general of New Jersey, was promoted as the next brigadier general for the New Jersey National Guard.
“I’ve been here for so long, and I’ve worked for so many of the adjutant generals before me, to see them out in the audience, it just feels like I'm in a dream, a great dream," Mays said to News 12 New Jersey during the Nov. 25 ceremony.
SEE ALSO: Faulty electrical system causes recall of over 145,000 vehicles
Mays joined the Air Force back in 1983 and later began her work with the National Guard in New Jersey in 1999, according to her biography on the state’s website. A detailed background of her education, assignments, awards and past promotions can be found here.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco