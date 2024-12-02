⚫ Happened last week

History was made at last week’s promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville.

Col. Yvonne L. Mays, the adjutant general of New Jersey, was promoted as the next brigadier general for the New Jersey National Guard.

“I’ve been here for so long, and I’ve worked for so many of the adjutant generals before me, to see them out in the audience, it just feels like I'm in a dream, a great dream," Mays said to News 12 New Jersey during the Nov. 25 ceremony.

“After enlisting in the Air Force straight out of high school, she has spent more than four decades leading her fellow service members with strength and purpose. She will be a remarkable Brigadier General,” Gov. Phil Murph said on X.

Mays joined the Air Force back in 1983 and later began her work with the National Guard in New Jersey in 1999, according to her biography on the state’s website. A detailed background of her education, assignments, awards and past promotions can be found here.

