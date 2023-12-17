If you live in New Jersey, then you know just how much we love our pets, but are we among the states that spoil our dogs the most?

If we had to guess, we'd certainly say that the Garden State must be right at the top of this list. It's hard to imagine a state that loves dogs more than we do.

All it takes is a visit to one of our amazing dog parks, doggie beaches, or dog-friendly events to know that those pups have complete control of our hearts, and for many of us, our lives.

So, exactly how much do we spoil those dogs that mean so much to us? The folks at Forbes Advisor ranked each state for how much it spoils its dogs, and New Jersey's spot on the list might surprise you.

We are proud to say that New Jersey ranks at #6 on the list of states that spoil our dogs the most, and we love that.

We certainly wish we were even higher on the list, but when you hear some of the New Jersey data, it will warm your heart.

For example, nearly 50% of dog owners in the Garden State spend more money on the health and grooming of their dogs than they do on their own health and grooming.

And how about this? Nearly two in five New Jersey dog owners throw birthday parties for their little friends, and that is adorable.

So, we are proud of the New Jersey ranking in this category. There's nothing like the love we have for our dogs.

