New Jersey man busted with thousands of fake IDs and credit cards

Police say a Teaneck man was arrested with almost 5,000 fake credit cards and counterfeit driver licenses from 24 states. Wow! The most amazing part of the story is that he got busted after he called the cops himself.

According to the Daily Voice, he reported a burglary in progress and when the police arrived they found a bookbag filled with fraudulent credit cards.

So what exactly was found? The Daily Voice reports, in total, police found 4,920 counterfeit credit cards, 206 counterfeit driver’s licenses from 24 states containing victims’ personal identifiable information, unknown suspect photographs, several state holograms for driver’s licenses, devices used to read the data that is encoded on the magnetic strip of a credit card, devices used to re-encode data onto the magnetic strip of a credit card, printers designed to print plastic cards. Authorities also reportedly seized laptops with templates for making false documents and currency. He’s in big trouble.

He was busted by a combination of Teaneck police, Secret Service, Postal Inspectors, and Homeland Security.

The man, Michael Fulcher was charged with possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices, possession of access device-making equipment and aggravated identity theft. He was released on $100,000 bond.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.