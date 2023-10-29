New Jersey kid will likely be NFL starter… at least for a week

The New York Giants suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Jets Sunday afternoon 13-10.

One where they saw their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor leave the game due to injury in the second quarter.

This forced the Giants into bringing third-string quarterback Tommy Devito into the game.

Most NFL fans likely have no clue who Devito is, but New Jersey high school sports fans certainly do.

Devito was a standout quarterback at Don Bosco Preparatory High School. In his junior season, he passed for 18 touchdowns and won a state championship.

His first game in the NFL left a lot to be desired, but that’s to be expected considering the circumstances he was under.

It’s unclear what the severity of Tyrod Taylor’s injury is, but they did say it’s a rib injury. The Giants are also without their highly paid quarterback Daniel Jones who suffered a neck injury in week five.

The Giants have said they are targeting a week 10 game against the Cowboys to be where Jones returns, but that leaves next week (week nine) in play for Devito to start if Taylor isn’t healthy.

Who knows if Devito can shine in the pros like he did in high school, but for at least a week, it looks like he could be the Giants starting quarterback.

He’ll have the help of star running back Saquon Barkley to take the load off him, but at least for now it looks like Devito will get his NFL shot.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

