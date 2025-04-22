New Jersey is warming up again: 4 days in the 70s

The Bottom Line

This is going to be a rather short and straightforward weather blog entry, because we have some nice, warm, quiet weather coming up this week. It is going to feel more like May than April.

There are a few hiccups worth noting though. First, a bank of thick clouds and spotty showers early Tuesday morning. Next, an on-shore breeze that will keep the Jersey Shore cooler than inland areas. And finally, our next chance of rain is coming up at the end of the week — wet weather will likely impact part of the weekend.

Tuesday

A weak front is driving a thick bank of clouds through New Jersey early Tuesday morning. And a few showers and sprinkles, especially along the southern coast. By 9 a.m., raindrops should exit the Garden State, and the rest of the day will be dry and pleasant.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will return to the warm side, starting the day in the 50s and topping out in the mid 70s. I would not be surprised to see someone in NJ hit 80 degrees — especially if skies become mostly sunny.

Normal high temperatures for late April are in the mid 60s. So we are running well above par — get outside and enjoy. (Just beware the high pollen levels!)

Tuesday night will stay comfortable. Under partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s. You will probably need a light jacket late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Another nice day. This time with sunshine and dry weather, from start to finish.

The dominant wind direction on Wednesday looks to be southerly. (And that is a light breeze, by the way.) But any southeasterly (on-shore) component would blow chilly marine air toward the coast.

While most of New Jersey should reach into the lower 70s on Wednesday, I think it will be a "cooler at the Shore" kind of day. Expect 60s along the immediate coast.

Thursday

Beautiful again. Partly sunny and lower to mid 70s, away from the coast.

Friday

One more day in the 70s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy or even overcast though. And the breeze will probably kick up a bit more too.

The daytime hours on Friday should stay dry. But an increasing chance of rain showers will kick in Friday evening.

Saturday & Beyond

Yes, part of Saturday will be wet. But it does not look like an all-day washout. Nor do I see anything heavy or severe — just a half-inch of rain, give or take.

The big question here is timing. Will this be a "Friday evening to Saturday morning" thing, done by 10 a.m.? Or will rain persist throughout the "Saturday daytime hours"? Obviously, that is an important distinction, especially given all the springtime outdoor activities happening this time of year. We will keep a close eye on this piece of the forecast as the week goes on, and will continue to keep you updated.

In either case, clouds and raindrops will keep high temperatures in the 60s on Saturday.

And then cooler air arrives Sunday, also preventing high temperatures from rising above the 60s. That is seasonable though, typical for this time of year. Combined with lots of sunshine, Sunday should be a nice day.

Current forecast models keep Monday in the 60s too, before warmth surges again into the closing days of April. I suspect we might not be done with the 80s this month.

