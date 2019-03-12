New Jersey is the 11th best state for women, report says

Personal finance website Wallethub has released its report of 2019's "Best and Worst States for Women."

Analyst Jill Gonzalez said Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 metrics, from earnings for female workers to women's preventive health care to female homicide and stalking rates.

Gonzalez said New Jersey has a lot of things going for it, especially when it comes to the health and safety ranking.

New Jersey has some of the best hospitals for a gynecology ranking and the state is great when it comes to physically active women and women who are not obese.

New Jersey has also one of the lowest female uninsured rates in the country and it does well when it comes to women's preventive health care, which essentially measures women ages 21 to 65 who are up-to-date on cervical and breast cancer screenings.

New Jersey is also considered baby-friendly.

Nevertheless, New Jersey is still not in the top 10 on this list.

Job security could be better for women in terms of how women feel about their place in the work environment, the report finds.

Gonzalez would also like to see more women-owned businesses in the Garden State and more women in higher positions of corporate power.

New York ranks 5th overall in terms of economic and social well being and health and safety. Pennsylvania did worse, ranking 31 with more women living below the poverty line.

The best state for women is Minnesota. The worst is Louisiana.

