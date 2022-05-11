New Jersey is home to the oldest weekly rodeo in the U.S.

Most people wouldn't think of New Jersey when it comes to rodeo, but we are the home of Cowtown Rodeo. It's in Woodstown, Salem County, and has been in operation since 1929, started by Howard Harris and his son Howard Harris Jr.

They began holding a weekly rodeo in 1955 and soon outgrew their original space and in 1967 moved into their current 4,000-seat arena.

It may be a bit of a ride for most of New Jersey, since it's off of Exit 2 of the New Jersey Turnpike. You're almost in Delaware by the time you get to Cowtown.

The surrounding countryside is beautiful, and you almost feel like you're not in Jersey anymore. If you have never been to a rodeo before, it's an experience you won't forget.

The Cowtown Rodeo season opens later this month on May 28 and runs weekly through Sept. 24.

Their Super PBR event is on Aug. 5 and 6 and tickets go on sale for that on June 1.

Regular season adult tickets are $25 and kids from 3-12 get in for $10. You can also purchase season tickets and there is a 10% for active military and veterans.

Cowtown is unique in the fact that they not only have produced rodeos all over the East Coast, from Vermont to North Carolina, but also raise most of their bucking stock. The bucking horses you see today are the grandsons and granddaughters of those you might have seen in the early 1970s.

If you've never been and want a real slice of Americana, take a trip down the turnpike and back in time to Cowtown Rodeo this summer.

