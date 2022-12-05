New Jersey is a pretty good place to land a job

Looking for a job can be a royal pain, but this is actually a good time to be looking. Unemployment is down to 3.7% and companies are dealing with what has been called the Great Resignation and are eager to hire.

In addition, according to a new study by Wallethub, New Jersey is in the top 10 best states for job hunting. OK, we’re #10, but that’s still top 10, right?

Wallethub looked at 35 metrics under two broad categories: Job Market and Economic Environment.

Job market includes things like job security, automation risk, job satisfaction, employee benefits, and industry variety, worker protection laws.

Economic environment takes into consideration, among others, median annual income, length of work week, commute time, tax burden, share of workers with two jobs, and share of workers living in poverty.

Add it all up, and New Jersey looks pretty good; the Garden State came in second for economic environment (behind Washington), but 27th in job market. Combine the two, and we rank 10th.

Looking at some of the individual metrics, New Jersey was 4th in median income, but having the third-longest average commute time.

The rest of the top ten overall are Washington, Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Connecticut.

The worst states to get a job are West Virginia (50th), Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

