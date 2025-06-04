Years ago, after prom, my high school friends and I went to spend a weekend at the Jersey Shore.

(Cue “Allentown” by Billy Joel.)

When I say this rented room left much to be desired, it wasn’t just the generous amount of crime scene stains on various walls, or the mattress I’m pretty sure was delivered to the room before World War II.

It was also the odd fact that the shower was in the room. As in literally in. the. room.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a pic.

Courtesy Carol Galli Courtesy Carol Galli loading...

Not in any bathroom mind you. Just right next to a bed. I think about this a lot.

Not all hotel rooms in New Jersey are ugly. Or even plain. We obviously have some truly gorgeous ones in Atlantic City, Jersey City and elsewhere.

Hotels in New Jersey

Apparently we are sorely lacking in beautiful hotel rooms compared to most states.

A study out by hotel marketing agency Gourmet Marketing analyzed TripAdvisor reviews to reveal which states have the most beautiful hotels.

It searched for three keywords: beautiful, stylish, and elegant, to gauge how often guests praised hotel aesthetics.

So the lower on the list you are as a state, the less beautiful, stylish and elegant your hotels are.

How bad was New Jersey?

If you're a hotel manager, you may need to fix a drink first so let me give you time by sharing the top five states with the most beautiful places to stay.

1️⃣ Vermont

2️⃣ Maine

3️⃣ South Carolina

4️⃣ New Hampshire

5️⃣ New Mexico

OK, Vermont itself is so beautiful maybe that was just the view out the hotel room window. But it had the highest percentage of reviews, 28.71%, mentioning one of those three keywords.

According to the study, New Jersey came in at a lowly No. 42 on the list with only 10.16% of reviews using those complimentary words.

Ouch!

In other words only 8 states have worse hotels than we do. The absolute worst in case you're wondering? North Dakota at No. 50 with a 7.43%.

At least we're not them!

